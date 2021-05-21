Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,238,000 after acquiring an additional 204,732 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in PRA Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,014,000 after acquiring an additional 108,128 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PRA Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,716,000 after acquiring an additional 109,644 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 702,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,869,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $38.30 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.51.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

