Comerica Bank Purchases 29,124 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 111.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,124 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDV. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 40,146 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

BATS IDV opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

