Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $1,417,640. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

