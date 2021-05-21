Comerica Bank Sells 1,779 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $57.85.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

