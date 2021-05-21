Comerica Bank Sells 621 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of OSI Systems worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

Shares of OSIS opened at $95.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.37. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $101.78.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $234,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,564 shares of company stock worth $7,342,043. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

