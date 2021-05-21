Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.92

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as high as C$10.00. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$9.93, with a volume of 396,496 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUF.UN. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -5.54.

About Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

