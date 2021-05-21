Commerce Bank Buys 2,639 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of BAH opened at $82.06 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average of $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

