Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

GILD stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $79.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.