Commerce Bank Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $606,960,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,043,000 after buying an additional 109,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,190,000 after buying an additional 68,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $72.71 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.