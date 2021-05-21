Commerce Bank Has $4.02 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Lam Research by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

LRCX stock opened at $626.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $257.63 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.89.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

