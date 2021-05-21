Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.60 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €5.60 ($6.59) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CBK. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.65 ($6.65).

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €6.48 ($7.62) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €3.16 ($3.72) and a twelve month high of €6.61 ($7.77).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

