Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Commerzbank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Commerzbank from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

