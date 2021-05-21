Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.78 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,309 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

