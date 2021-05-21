Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,421 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,431,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,852,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,823,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,759,000.

Shares of QQQJ opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.43. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

