Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,107.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 127,243 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.21.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $96.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,804 shares of company stock worth $25,020,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

