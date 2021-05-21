Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,494 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,771 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,061 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,890.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,741,942 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.53. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

