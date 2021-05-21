Compass Point Boosts Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $55.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.87.

CFG opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Strs Ohio grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,679,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 157,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 94,552 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

