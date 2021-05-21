Compound (COMP) 1-Day Volume Tops $388.46 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. Compound has a market cap of $2.83 billion and approximately $388.46 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for approximately $547.24 or 0.01350672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000248 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,179,855 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

