Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 552 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 37.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.9% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 191,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,433,000 after buying an additional 45,273 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 40,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 23,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.74 and a 200 day moving average of $143.08. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

