Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Consumer Portfolio Services posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.40. 47,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,187. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company has a market cap of $99.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.57.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at $546,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.