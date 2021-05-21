Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTTAY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.