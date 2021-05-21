Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.55.

Shares of CLR opened at $30.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after buying an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

