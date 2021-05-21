Contrasting GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoodRx and Liberty TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $388.22 million 30.78 $66.05 million N/A N/A Liberty TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 0.22 -$22.00 million N/A N/A

GoodRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GoodRx and Liberty TripAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 6 8 0 2.47 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoodRx presently has a consensus target price of $50.87, suggesting a potential upside of 66.94%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx N/A N/A N/A Liberty TripAdvisor -32.00% 10.43% 6.24%

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

