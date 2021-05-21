Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 891.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,565,000 after buying an additional 382,582 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,022,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,934,000 after buying an additional 450,151 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,303,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,019,000 after buying an additional 78,443 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTB stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,877. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

