CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 185.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CORESTATE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.80 ($28.00).

ETR:CCAP opened at €12.26 ($14.42) on Wednesday. CORESTATE Capital has a 12 month low of €10.43 ($12.27) and a 12 month high of €24.24 ($28.52). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $314.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85.

CORESTATE Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

