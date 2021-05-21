Cormark Weighs in on National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NA. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$90.95.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$93.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.44. The company has a market cap of C$31.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.05. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$52.17 and a 52-week high of C$93.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

