CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.38.

CRMD stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $256.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.71. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 86.52% and a negative net margin of 10,214.42%. On average, analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron Kaplan acquired 15,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,155.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the first quarter worth approximately $7,528,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 258,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 629.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 244,444 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Capital LLC boosted its stake in CorMedix by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Capital LLC now owns 175,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CorMedix by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 80,257 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

