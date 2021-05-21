Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE CNR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,363. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $283,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,083,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,102,173. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

