Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Raised to $7.60

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.60 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a focus list rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a focus list rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.78.

COTY stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

