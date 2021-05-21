Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Covanta reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of CVA stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $15.10. 909,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,679. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in Covanta by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 85,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Covanta by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Covanta by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 342,581 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

