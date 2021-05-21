Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on CVET. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.40.

CVET opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $45,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $409,922.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $72,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,519.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,220 shares of company stock worth $1,004,080. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

