Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AON by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in AON by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Central Securities Corp raised its position in AON by 3.4% in the first quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AON by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.00.

Shares of AON stock opened at $254.65 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.58.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.25%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

