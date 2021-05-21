Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.57.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.