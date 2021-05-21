Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.46. Crane reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Crane’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of Crane stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.13. The stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,134. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.14 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day moving average is $82.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,041,685 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.