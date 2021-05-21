Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $40.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

