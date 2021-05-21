Creditcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.77 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $3.84 or 0.00010360 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.17 billion and approximately $10.77 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,182.40 or 1.00298813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00035949 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00106706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001253 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000636 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

