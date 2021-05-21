Critical Comparison: OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) & Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares OncoSec Medical and Cellectar Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical N/A -332.61% -148.97% Cellectar Biosciences N/A -129.44% -90.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OncoSec Medical and Cellectar Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$42.25 million ($2.56) -1.55 Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$14.09 million ($1.84) -0.78

OncoSec Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectar Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OncoSec Medical and Cellectar Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

OncoSec Medical presently has a consensus target price of $10.20, indicating a potential upside of 156.93%. Cellectar Biosciences has a consensus target price of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 166.20%. Given Cellectar Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cellectar Biosciences is more favorable than OncoSec Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

OncoSec Medical has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cellectar Biosciences beats OncoSec Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. It is also developing ImmunoPulse IL-12 with KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced melanoma that is in Phase IIb clinical trials (KEYNOTE-695) and advanced or metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), which is in Phase II clinical trials (KEYNOTE-890); ImmunoPulse IL-12 and KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma that has completed Phase II clinical trials; and ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with metastatic melanoma, which has completed the Phase II clinical trials. In addition, the company is developing monotherapy biomarker study in patients with advanced or metastatic TNBC that has completed the Phase II clinical trials; and new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications to treat deep visceral lesions, such as liver, lung, bladder, pancreatic, and other visceral lesions. It has clinical trial collaborations with Merck & Co., Inc. and its subsidiary in connection with the KEYNOTE-695 and KEYNOTE-890 studies; a research collaboration with Duke University's Center for Applied Therapeutics to evaluate enhanced IL-12 DNA-plasmid; a research collaboration with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to evaluate the use of Roswell Park's intravital microscopy and enhanced IL-12 DNA-plasmid; and collaboration with Providence Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM. The company also develops CLR 1900, a PDC chemotherapeutic program that is in preclinical stage to treat solid tumors. It has collaborative PDC programs with Avicenna Oncology GMBH to develop CLR 2000 Series; and Orano Med to develop CLR 12120 Series. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

