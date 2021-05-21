Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CROMF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.07.

OTCMKTS:CROMF remained flat at $$13.84 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

