Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0777 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRT opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $58.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) by 309.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.