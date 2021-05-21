Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at ATB Capital

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$5.60 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Crown Capital Partners from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of CRWN opened at C$5.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.97. Crown Capital Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$3.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.49.

In other Crown Capital Partners news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$59,365.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at C$59,365.53.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

