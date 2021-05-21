CryptoTask (CTASK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $181,428.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $755,664.36 and approximately $181,428.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00067916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.24 or 0.00415547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.67 or 0.00210354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004089 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.60 or 0.00986075 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00029823 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,398 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

