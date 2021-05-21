CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Announces Earnings Results

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

Shares of CSWI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.80. 91,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,017. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $64.64 and a 52 week high of $143.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $277,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,744.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $955,808. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.