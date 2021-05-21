Cube Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Cube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cube has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Cube has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $308.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00074980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00018132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.02 or 0.01160050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00060332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.58 or 0.09761747 BTC.

Cube Profile

AUTO is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Cube

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

