Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 69.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,380 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in UBS Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in UBS Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

