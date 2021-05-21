Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $214,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

NYSE:DRI opened at $141.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -147.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

