Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 594.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $41.70 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

LSXMK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.