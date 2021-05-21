CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.33 Million

Analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to post sales of $116.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.70 million to $117.30 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $465.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $468.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $471.23 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $491.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

