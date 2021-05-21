CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading 4.8% Higher

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) shot up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.70. 9,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 666,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $156,000.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

