CVS Group’s (CVSG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,634.80 ($21.36).

Shares of CVSG stock opened at GBX 2,147.38 ($28.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,033.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,670.43. CVS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 930.34 ($12.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,345 ($30.64).

In other news, insider Richard Gray purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, with a total value of £56,160 ($73,373.40). Also, insider Richard A. Connell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,808 ($23.62) per share, for a total transaction of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

