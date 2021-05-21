CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.56-7.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.52. CVS Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.560-7.680 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.07. 8,804,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,248,997. The company has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.09.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

